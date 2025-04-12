Hyderabad under Pink Moon tonight: 5 Spots to witness its magic

Tonight, Hyderabad‘s sky is getting a poetic upgrade. As the sun sets and the city winds down, a full moon will rise that is bright, serene, and wrapped in the soft folklore of spring. It’s called the Pink Moon, and while it won’t actually be pink in colour, its arrival marks a special moment in the lunar calendar that skywatchers and stargazers alike look forward to.

Whether you’re hoping to capture it on camera or just need a quiet moment with the sky, Siasat.com has got you covered with the best spots in Hyderabad to catch the best view.

What is the Pink Moon?

The term Pink Moon comes from Native American and early colonial traditions, popularized by the Farmer’s Almanac. It refers to the full moon that appears in April, named after the blooming of Phlox subulata—a pink wildflower that signals the start of spring in North America. This year, the Pink Moon is also a micro moon, meaning it’s farther from Earth than usual, so it may appear slightly smaller and dimmer in the sky.

The Pink Moon will be visible across India including Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, April 13 at 5:00 AM IST.

Where to get a clear glimpse in Hyderabad?

1. Ameenpur Lake

Known as a biodiversity heritage site, Ameenpur Lake is a popular spot for bird watching. However, very few know it is also a perfect spot for stargazing. Located in Sangareddy District, it is a relatively remote location away from the heavy urban lighting allowing a clear view of the Pink Moon.

2. Moula Ali Hills

Moula Ali Hills is a historic site that offers one of the most panoramic views in Hyderabad. Situated on a hilltop, it provides a 360-degree view of the city, making it an ideal location for moon gazing. As the Pink Moon rises, it casts a gentle glow over the city, with the dargah adding a spiritual touch to the evening. The cool breeze and serene environment make it perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy a peaceful night under the stars.

3. Necklace Road

For those who enjoy an urban setting, Necklace Road offers the perfect mix of city lights and natural beauty. The view of the Pink Moon rising over the Buddha statue in Hussain Sagar Lake is nothing short of magical. The reflection of the moon on the water, combined with the city skyline in the background, creates a stunning visual that’s perfect for photography.

4. Taramati Baradari

Taramati Baradari, a historical monument, is a peaceful and less crowded location to witness the Pink Moon. The structure, with its ancient arches and elevated position, frames the moonrise beautifully, creating a picturesque historic setting. The cool night air and the sounds of the distant city only add to the charm, making this an ideal spot for a quiet, reflective moment or a romantic evening under the moonlight.

Where are you going to watch the Pink Moon tonight? Comment below.