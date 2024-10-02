Hyderabad under yellow alert as IMD forecasts heavy rain

Hyderabad: Several districts in Telangana, including Kamareddy, Hyderabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, have experienced heavy rains for the fourth consecutive day.

On Tuesday, October 1, Gandhari in Kamareddy recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 97.3 mm, while Hyderabad saw moderate rain in various areas, with Patigadda receiving 40 mm of rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, warning of thunderstorms expected across several districts, including Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The continuous rainfall has also resulted in rising water levels in key reservoirs around Hyderabad, specifically Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are around 34.4 degrees Celcius and 23.7 degrees Celcius, respectively.

According to a radar map shared by Telangana Weatherman, thunderclouds will move into Hyderabad for the next hour, signalling more rain across Hyderabad in the forecast.