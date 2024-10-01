Hyderabad rains provide much needed relief from rising heat

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad experienced relief from increasing heat as rain showers hit the city on Tuesday, October 1, easing humidity levels. The India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD H) has issued forecasts indicating that the city will see generally cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms likely by evening or night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are around 34.4 degrees Celcius and 23.7 degrees Celcius, respectively.

According to a radar map shared by Telangana Weatherman, thunderclouds have moved into Hyderabad for the next hour, signalling more rains across Hyderabad in the forecast.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, renowned for his accurate predictions, stated, “Extreme heat can lead to sudden storm eruptions in some areas of Hyderabad over the next 2-3 hours, particularly in the western and northern parts. However, these storms will not be widespread.”

He added, “As anticipated, areas in West Hyderabad, such as Manikonda, Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, and Gachibowli, are currently experiencing heavy thunderstorms and Hyderabad rains, which are expected to move into central Hyderabad in the coming hours. Scattered powerful storms are also anticipated in North Hyderabad.”

Hyderabad rains cause traffic slowdown across Hyderabad

This evening, Hyderabad rains have led to significant traffic slowdowns across various parts of the city.

Traffic has slowed down between Road No 92, opposite Asian Hospital, Agrasenchowk, towards Basava Tarakam Hospital. The Banjara Hills Traffic Police have been informed to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 962.6 mm against the normal 738.6 mm, marking a 30 percent deviation.

Hyderabad has received 825.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 615.4 mm, reflecting a 34 percent deviation.