Hyderabad unearths rare stone age tools, suggesting 6000-year history

Hyderabad: Recent archaeological discoveries in Hyderabad have unveiled a collection of rare stone tools, shedding light on the city’s ancient history dating back 6,000 years. These tools, believed to be from the Stone Age, indicate that early inhabitants of the region utilized stone implements for various purposes such as farming, defence and hunting. This remarkable find marks the first time ancient tools of this nature have been unearthed in Hyderabad.

Sivanagi Reddy, a member of the Archaeology Department and CEO of Peach India Foundation, shared the exciting news. Along with K.S. Haragopal from Kotha Telangana Charitra Brindam an organization dedicated to the history of Telangana, Reddy recently conducted an expedition to a natural rock formation site in Banjara Hills. While searching for prehistoric cave paintings, they stumbled upon a gap between two rocks. To their astonishment, they discovered two stone tools, each measuring 12 centimeters in length and 2.5 centimeters in width. These artifacts hold significant archaeological value and likely date back to 4,000 BC to 2,000 BC.

The tools, made of finely polished blue granite, featured a hole at the bottom, suggesting they may have been used as axes with wooden handles attached. They would have served various purposes such as gathering food or self-defense. Reddy concluded that these stone tools indicate human occupation in the NBR Hills region adjacent to Jubilee Hills around 6,000 years ago, thus pointing to the ancient origins of Hyderabad itself.

Following the discovery, Sivanagi Reddy shared the details of the stone age tools during a meeting with members of the Archaeological Department, providing valuable insights into the city’s rich historical past.

The unearthing of these rare stone age tools in Hyderabad has sparked great interest among archaeologists and historians. It opens up new avenues for research and exploration into the ancient civilizations that once thrived in the region.

Further excavations and analysis of these artifacts may reveal additional clues about the social, economic, and technological aspects of the early inhabitants of Hyderabad. The findings are a testament to the rich historical significance of the city and its contribution to our understanding of human history.