Hyderabad: Unidentified persons booked for impersonating IT officials

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police on Thursday, September 26 booked unidentified persons for impersonating income tax officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP).

The individuals created a fake profile on WhatsApp using the picture of the principal chief commissioner of income tax, from the two states. The accused sent messages to income tax officials. A similar issue has occurred in the past.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man held for duping villa owners of Rs 7 crore

One of the officials whose fake profile was created filed a complaint against the miscreants on September 23.

“The individual has illegally uploaded her cover photo and is impersonating her by sending messages to various officers of the department,” the complaint said. It was the second time in less than a month’s time a fake WhatsApp profile was created in the commissioner’s name, the complaint added.



“A case was registered under the BNS and IT Act and the probe is underway to identify the impersonator,” said the cybercrime police.