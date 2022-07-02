Hyderabad: Union Edu minister inaugurates new facilities on IIT-H campus

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited IIT Hyderabad and inaugurated a slew of facilities on the campus, on Saturday.

The minister laid the foundation stone for BVR SCIENT and witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the first-of-its-kind Greenko School of Sustainable Science and Technology.

The infrastructure is a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA. On this occasion, IITH has also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to support students to get accustomed to the foreign languages and be prepared for upcoming global opportunities.

Congratulating IIT Hyderabad on occasion, the minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan said, “In the 21st century, technology is available to ease our job, and NEP 2020 has given us the liberty to take advance of local language with available technology.”

He stressed that India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution and IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the AmritKaal. “We have to fulfil Prime Minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder and board member, Cyient said, “Today is a momentous day for IITH as we make beginning to four more new initiatives. All four initiates will allow IITH to scale greater heights in innovation, research, and development, and in addressing the critical themes with tremendous social impact – climate change and entrepreneurship.”

Cheering with IITH on occasion, Saito Mitsunori, chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), said, “I firmly believe IITH is a standing example of a special collaboration between India and Japan. So, the completion of these facilities today is of great significance with a unique design by renowned architects of Japan. I look forward to the upcoming facilities supported by JICA, Japan, and hope innovation and research flourish on the campus for the brighter future of India”.