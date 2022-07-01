Hyderabad: GHMC to provide electric charging centers for EV

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is mulling setting up 230 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city as part of the central and state government’s policy to cut down emission of carbon and to encourage the use of Electric Vehicles.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TS REDCO) entered into an agreement with the GHMC to set up Electric vehicle charging centers at different locations in the city. The stations will be set up in areas where vehicular traffic is heavy.

GHMC submitted 230 and HMDA submitted 100 locations to TS REDCO for the installation of Electric vehicle charging centers. Each location has high-speed charging with DC -001(15KW) capacity and low charging with C (122-150 KW ) capacity facilities.

These charging centers will be set up accordingly with the feasibility of locations. Petroleum corporations will also install charging stations according to their convenience, said the TS REDCO.

TSREDCO decided to set up 14 charging centers on an experimental basis and to see the revenue generated from it.

Indira Park (Landmark: Parking Place) K.B.R. Park Gate 1 (Gate 1 Parking) K.B.R. Park Gate 3 (Gate 3 Parking) L.B.R. Park Gate 6 (Gate 6 Parking NTR Cancer Hospital) Tank Bund ( Near Kandukoori Veeresha Lingam Statue) Basheerbagh Road (Oathris Restaurant Opposite) Gun Foundry (Mahboobia Girls Junior College) Municipal Parking Abids (GPO) Nanakram Guda (GHMC Sports Complex) Mahaveera Harinavasthali National Park (Ananya Resort) Shilpa Ramam 2 Nagole Bridge (Metro Office) Uppal (Metro Station Parking) Owaisi Hospital (Inner Ring Road Santoshnagar) Taj Three Star Hotel (S.D. Road)

After the installation of charging centers, users will have to pay Rs.1.00 per unit to GHMC.