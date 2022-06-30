Hyderabad: GHMC sets up 68 pelican traffic signals for safety

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) set up 68 pelican traffic signals on main squares of schools, colleges and hospitals to allow pedestrians to cross the road safely.

“Crossing the road caused panic in the wake of people coming for various work on the occasion and in some cases there were casualties. GHMC is working to prevent such incidents from recurring,” said the corporation in a press note.

In the same vein, GHMC has also installed pedestrian signals for safety and accident prevention. So far, 334 traffic signals have been installed with the latest technology for safe travel of motorists.

With this technology, pay-as-you-go signals with new technology have been made available to college, school, hospital, commercial and other major intersections where pedestrians can cross the road with the help of the push button to help pedestrians.

The city has targeted 94 pelican payday strain signals and has so far set up 68 signals. The rest will be completed as per the target as soon as proposals from the police department are received.