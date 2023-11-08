Hyderabad unit of DRI seizes 731 kg ganja in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad unit seized 731 kilograms of ganja during an operation in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The DRI team had mounted surveillance and intercepted a lorry with a trailer on the outskirts of Vijayawada. The authorities found a secret cavity in the base of the trailer bed of a truck. Packets of ganja were found concealed in this secret cavity to evade detection. A total of 731 kg of ganja (cannabis), valued Rs 2.19 crore was recovered, officials said.

The ganja was collected from the agency area in Andhra Pradesh and was being transported to the neighbouring states. The contraband and the vehicle used to transport it were seized. The driver of the truck has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is in progress.