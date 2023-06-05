University of Hyderabad to introduce MTech in Modeling & Simulation

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Monday said that admissions would commence for a new multidisciplinary Master of Technology program in Modeling and Simulation, through the Centralized Counselling for M.Tech. (CCMT).

According to Central University, the program will be conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Modeling Simulation and Design (CMSD), with Schools of Computer and Information Science, Chemistry, Physics, Life Sciences, and Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The program is designed to provide knowledge and practical skills in the areas of computer science, information science, chemistry, physics, life sciences, and engineering sciences and technology.

There will be a focus on modelling and simulation, using a high performance computing facilities at CMSD, according to a statement from the varsity.

For detailed information on the program, candidates can visit the official website of the centre at http://cmsd.uohyd.ac.in/, UoH added.

For eligibility criteria, application procedures, important dates and sponsored seats aspirants can log on to the University website.