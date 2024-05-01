Hyderabad: UoH announces academic schedule for PG courses

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released the admission schedule for 41 PG programmes, which will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024.

According to the schedule provided by UoH, the deadline for submitting applications for programmes involving interviews is May 15. Candidates shortlisted for interviews will be informed by June 5, and interviews are set to take place from June 12 to 14.

A merit list notification for counseling will be issued on July 1. Candidates must attend admission counseling and undergo document verification between July 23 and July 29. Classes are scheduled to begin on August 1, and the final date for admitting waitlisted candidates is August 10.

The central university is offering MPA Dance, MPA Music, MFA/MVA Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture, Art History & Visual Studies, MA Communication (Media Studies), MA Communication (Media Practice), MBA Healthcare & Hospital Management, Business Analytics, Executive MBA, MPA Theatre Arts, and MSc Neural and Cognitive Science programs for the academic year 2024–25. There is an interview component for these programmes.

To access information such as available courses, eligibility requirements, fees, reservation policies, and the 2024–25 prospectus, please visit the official websites at acad.uohyd.ac.in or www.uohyd.ac.in.