Hyderabad: UoH gets its ‘First Responders’ for health emergencies

Hyderabad: In continuation of its activities under the recently signed MoU with EMRI-Green Health Services, popularly called 108, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) through the School of Medical Sciences organised a two-day ‘training the trainer’ program.

The purpose of the training was to equip university stakeholders especially students, scholars, and interested faculty in the first aid response and management in times of health emergencies as well as equip them with knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop them as trainers to build the capacity in other university larger stakeholder groups, a press release informed.

The training was organised over two days at the UoH campus with a visit to the EMRI-GHS facility complex at Medchal for hands-on practice as well as training. A total of 43 university stakeholders comprising almost all schools and centres attended the training and were further certified as first responders, it further said.

Prof. Geeta K. Vemuganti, Dean, School of Medical Sciences lauded the team and motivated them to also help in the running of the interdisciplinary 3-credit course at CIS for the students in “Basic Emergency Care Skills”.

Dr. G.V. Ramana Rao, Director, EMRI-GHS said this was the first time an academic institution of higher education has really made a significant effort to demonstrate its social responsibility and citizen engagement.