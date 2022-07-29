Hyderabad: UoH inks pact with Help the Blind Foundation

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Help the Blind Foundation to offer technologically oriented, employable skills for visually impaired students.

Visually impaired students enrolled in UoH could benefit from the agreement, which displays interest by a public institution and a private charity to come together to work for the skill development and employability of one of the most marginalised groups of India’s youth.

The two institutions aim to offer a unique skill development training program, which is envisaged on four pillars: Education, Mobility, Employability & Training (EMET). ECDAP at the UoH will be the nodal implementing agency of the training program. The university hopes that the facilities especially designed for the visually impaired will provide the required assistance during the program.

Speaking of the agreement vice chancellor Prof. BJ Rao said, “The paradox of the modern society in the 21st-century is that today the technology in our hands is ready to help us be independent, but we are not forthcoming either to help ourselves or help the technology make us independent.”