Hyderabad: UoH professor selected for Fullbright-Nehru award

Hyderabad: Nadimpalli Siva Kumar, senior biochemistry professor at the University of Hyderabad (UOH) has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru International Education Administrators Award.

In September 2023, Siva Kumar, who is currently Dean of the School of Life Sciences and former Director of the Office for International Affairs, will travel to the United States on this fellowship for two weeks to learn about various aspects of US higher education, including the types of institutions, accreditation, curriculum development, fund-raising, student services, and international education on US campuses. He will also share knowledge about Indian higher education.

According to the UoH release, Siva Kumar will discuss research collaborations, faculty and student exchanges, and the study abroad programme during his meetings and visits to specific campuses and organisations.