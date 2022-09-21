Hyderabad: UoH signs MoU with Centre for e-Governance, Govt of Karnataka

Hyderabad: The School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS), University of Hyderabad (UoH), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), Government of Karnataka, on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Devesh Nigam (Registrar, UoH) and Shri K S Shivaramu, Project Director, Kannada Computing, CeG in the presence of Prof. B.J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, and Prof. Chakravarthy Bhagvati, Dean, SCIS.

The duration of the MoU is for two years. The areas of collaboration will be with regards to the English to Kannada, Kannada to English, Hindi to Kannada, and Kannada to Hindi Machine Aided Translation (MAT) systems.

The MoU will carry out Research and Development activities toward the development of MAT systems in Kannada, English, and Hindi languages.

Professor Kavi Narayana Murthy, SCIS will serve as the Coordinator from UoH side and Ms. Pushpa M will serve as Coordinator from CeG side.

Prof. B.J. Rao expressed happiness at the collaboration and hoped it will be beneficial to both the institutions.