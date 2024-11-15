Hyderabad: UoH to partner with Ghent University for Nilgiri Archeological Project

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is set to partner with Ghent University, Belgium for the ongoing Nilgiri Archeological Project. The Hyderabad based central university signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Ghent University’s Department of Languages and Cultures.

The five year project, funded by the Odysseus Programme of Ghent University, aims to challenge the conventional idea of updland South Indian forest-dwellers as marginal actors in global history. In this direction, a team of experts from Archeology, Historical Ethnobotany, Ethnolinguistics, and Epigraphy will collaborate to research on the Nilgiri mountains and it’s people.

Dr. N. Ramesh, Associate Professor from the Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies(CALT), School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad will assist Professor Danilea De Simone of Ghent University, the project’s principal investigator.

Central University of Karnataka, French Institute Pondicherry, and National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru are the other collaborating institutions in the project.

Ghent University is ranked 169th in the world and 18th in western Europe according to the QS University Ranking 2025.