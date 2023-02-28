Hyderabad: Uppal crossroad skywalk to be ready by April

Hyderabad: The much-awaited skywalk at the Uppal crossroad, stretching up to 660 meters, being constructed by the Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) is expected to be completed by April.

Taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, the centrally supported looped and elevated skywalk at Uppal junction will be integrated with the metro station at the concourse level, bus stops, and commercial or residential buildings on the other side.

Telangana chief secretary of urban development, Arvind Kumar inspected the under-construction skywalk on Tuesday and shared its pictures on his Twitter account stating, “This will have lighting, selective shades & street furniture. Will be ready by April.”

According to HMDA, the skywalk has a typical width of 3 mt, and 4 mt and bulges to 6 mt at a few stretches with six entry and exit points.

The metro station towards Nagole Road, Ramanthapur Road, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) theme park, the Warangal bus stop near the GHMC office, the Uppal Police Station and the road opposite to Uppal Electrical substation are the hop-on stations.

The skywalk is equipped with a host of facilities including nine lifts, three escalators and twelve staircases facilitating pedestrian movement in multiple directions, unlike conventional skywalks that allows passage from one end to the other.

Once ready and open for use, the skywalk is expected to enhance pedestrian safety in addition to easing traffic congestion at the Uppal junction.