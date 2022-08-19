Hyderabad: GHMC speeds up construction of Uppal flyover

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) speed up the construction of the Uppal flyover. The cost of the flyover is expected to be Rs. 675 crores.

On August 10, the standing committee of the corporation has given a nod for the sanction of Rs. 12 crores for the shifting of power and water lines.

Out of the total expected construction cost of the flyover, 330 crores is meant for property and land acquisition.

Second longest flyover in Hyderabad

Once constructed, the Uppal flyover will become the second longest flyover after the PVNR expressway which is 11.6 km.

The flyover which will be 45-meter wide will start at Uppal Junction and ends at the Central Power Research Institute in Medipally.

After the construction of the flyover, the traffic heading towards Yadadri, Bhongir, and Warangal will not face traffic congestion. The flyover will also ease traffic in the Hyderabad-Bhoopalapatnam sector.