Hyderabad: Uppal Skywalk to be opened today, Mehdipatnam Skywalk to follow soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set for the inauguration of the Uppal Skywalk built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 25 crore. A similar skywalk at Mehdipatnam will be inaugurated soon.

The inauguration of Uppal Skywalk by Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR) is scheduled for 11 am today.

Uppal #Skywalk – 660 meters long with 6 hop stations & 9 lifts connecting 6 locations across Uppal junction & the metro station!

An engineering marvel & the first by @HMDA_Gov & on par with #mindspace skywalk



Being opened on June 26 @11 am by minister @KTRBRS #GoingEast pic.twitter.com/Rioyf6gD0d — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) June 25, 2023

Uppal Skywalk

The 660-meter-long marvel of engineering will be a game-changer for pedestrians in the Uppal Junction area as it will provide a safe and convenient mode of crossing the busy junction.

The Uppal Skywalk is equipped with six hop stations and nine lifts. These facilities will seamlessly connect locations across the Uppal Junction and the nearby metro station.

The skywalk’s strategic location, adjacent to schools, businesses, residential areas, a sports stadium, and the metro station, ensures that it caters to the diverse needs of the community.

Mehdipatnam Skywalk

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the construction of the Mehdipatnam Skywalk. Stretching across 390 meters, this skywalk will house 11 elevators, enabling pedestrians to traverse various parts of the bustling junction with ease. The skywalk will feature five hop-on stations placed near prominent locations such as Rythu Bazar, the Defense compound wall, the Mehdipatnam bus bay area, the Asif Nagar police station, and the Gudimalkapur junction.

The introduction of this skywalk will bring much-needed relief to the locals who often face challenges while crossing this busy junction.

Both skywalks i.e., Uppal and Mehdipatnam are going to provide relief to pedestrians in Hyderabad.