Hyderabad: Work in full swing for Mehdipatnam skywalk

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to get a 390-meter-login skywalk at Mehdipatnam to facilitate pedestrians. It will be equipped with 11 elevators.

The skywalk that will help pedestrians in moving from one part of the busy junction to another will have five hop-on stations.

The hop-on stations will be near Rythu Bazar, the Defence compound wall, the Mehdipatnam bus bay area, Asif Nagar police station, and the Gudimalkapur junction.

Mehdipatnam skywalk is being built by HMDA

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is building the Skywalk at a cost of Rs. 32.97 crores. As the skywalk will have shops, the HMDA will also generate revenue from it.

As the work is in full swing, it is expected that the skywalk will be opened to the public by May 2023.

The skywalk will not only help pedestrians in crossing the roads but also ensures hassle-free ride for commuters.

Its height and width would be 6.15 meters and 4 meters respectively. Elevator chairs are also likely to be arranged for physically challenged persons.

Skywalk at Uppal Junction

Meanwhile, the most awaited skywalk at Uppal Junction which is almost ready is likely to be inaugurated soon.

The skywalk that is being developed by HMDA at Uppal junction will have six hop-on stations near Metro Station near Nagole road, towards Ramanthapur Road, inside GHMC theme park, near Warangal bus halt, abutting the Uppal Police Station and opposite electrical sub-station.

The 640-meter skyway supports the multi-direction movement of pedestrians.

Its stations will be equipped with staircases, lifts, and escalators. It will not only reduce traffic chaos but also reduces accidents.