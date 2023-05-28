Hyderabad: US Ambassador visits Qutb Shahi tombs

Hyderabad: The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Sunday, visited the Qutb Shahi tombs, one of the monuments which has received funding for conservation from the Ambassador’s fund.

“After visiting the Paigah Tombs yesterday, I wanted to be sure to visit the Qutb Shahi Tombs today,” he said in a tweet.

As part of the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation, the US government is providing a quarter of a million dollars to support the conservation and restoration of six tombs built between the 18th and 19th centuries.

“More of the stunning architecture that has made this visit to #Hyderabad so remarkable,” he added.

After visiting the Paigah Tombs yesterday, I wanted to be sure to visit the Qutb Shahi Tombs today – which have also received support from the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. More of the stunning architecture that has made this visit to #Hyderabad so remarkable. pic.twitter.com/yydQic86dN — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 28, 2023

Eric Garcetti was named the 26th US ambassador to India by President Droupadi Murmu on May 11, 2023. He has served on the Los Angeles City Council for 12 years. Ambassador Garcetti won the election in 2013 as the youngest mayor in the city’s history and further won re-election in 2017.

He has been on a monument-visiting run during his first official visit to the city. With Charminar and the Paigah Tombs already in his kitty. He also tried the iconic Irani Chai during his visit to Charminar and heaped praise for its unique taste. He also spent time at the Chowmahalla Palace, the erstwhile residence and seat of power for the Nizams of the earsetwhile Hyderabad State.

On Friday, Ambassador Garcetti inaugurated the US Consulate after paying a visit to the T-Hub.