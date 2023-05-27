Hyderabad: US Ambassador visits Charminar, enjoys Irani Chai

Hyderabad: The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Saturday visited the iconic Charminar and tried out the famous Irani chai.

“Nothing symbolizes Hyderabad quite like Charminar and it’s easy to see why it stands as Telangana’s most iconic monument,” wrote the Ambassador on Twitter, alongside pictures of him posing in front of the monument.

Nothing symbolizes #Hyderabad quite like #Charminar and it’s easy to see why it stands as #Telangana’s most iconic monument. From its 500-year history to its beautiful views of the Old City, it’s a breathtaking testament to this historic city. Oh yes, and the chai was great too! pic.twitter.com/uzJYrRNebH — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 27, 2023

“From its 500-year history to its beautiful views of the Old City, it’s a breathtaking testament to this historic city,” Eric added.

Eric also tried out Irani Chai and commented saying, “Oh yes, and the chai was great too!”

Eric Garcetti is on his first official visit to the city and will wrap up his trip with visits to iconic cultural sites where the US government is providing a quarter of a million dollars to support the conservation and restoration of six tombs built between the 18th and 19th centuries as part of the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.

Eric Garcetti was credentialed as the 26th US ambassador to India by President Droupadi Murmu on May 11, 2023. After serving on the Los Angeles City Council for 12 years, Ambassador Garcetti won the election in 2013 as the youngest mayor in

On Friday, Eric inaugurated the US Consulate after paying a visit to the T-Hub.