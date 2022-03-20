Hyderabad: US-based startup to hire full stack developers, software engineers

Hyderabad: US-based startup Fluxon that has recently set up an office in HiTec City, Hyderabad is planning to hire full stack developers and software engineers.

The startup is planning to set up an office in Bengaluru by the end of the current year.

Currently, 50 engineers are working with the startup in Hyderabad. Since 2019, it is hiring talents from IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, BITS Hyderabad.

Fluxon

Fluxon is a product-based company. It was set up in 2017 in San Francisco.

It helps companies of various sectors including healthcare, crypto, Web 3, finance, consumer, and social media.

Deliveroo’s engineering center in Hyderabad

Recently, UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo has decided to set up an engineering center in Hyderabad. It will be the company’s first engineering center in India.

After the inauguration of the center, Deliveroo will join companies like Indonesia’s Gojek, Singapore’s Grab, and Japan’s Rakuten that have set up their center in India without operating in the country.

Deliveroo is also planning to recruit 150 engineers with skills in Analytics, Platforms, Automation, and Machine Learning (ML).