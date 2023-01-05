Hyderabad: US visa appointment wait times dropped drastically

Still waiting time is unprecedentedly high in most US consulates in India

Updated: 5th January 2023 12:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: US visa appointment wait times at consulates located in Hyderabad that were nearly 1000 calendar days in November have dropped drastically. The consulates in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the embassy in New Delhi also saw a drop in wait times.

At the Hyderabad consulate, the wait time for visitor visas has dropped from 994 to 261 calendar days whereas, at the New Delhi embassy, it dropped from 961 to 786 calendar days. The wait times at Chennai and Kolkata consulates for visitor visas have also come down from 948 to 800 and 904 to 370 calendar days respectively.

Though appointment wait time for visitor visas has dropped, the wait time for US student visas increased at all consulates and embassy in India.

Steps being taken to reduce wait times

Though the visa appointment wait times have gone down drastically when compared to wait times in November, attempts are being made to bring them down further.

To reduce the wait times, authorities are making more applicants eligible for interview waivers. Apart from it, dropbox cases are being sent abroad for adjudication.

Addressing the growing concern over the backlog of visa applications from countries like India, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Wednesday that he certainly understands the frustrations of those who have to wait for a long time.

“Visa processing is recovering faster than projected and over the coming year, we expect to reach pre-pandemic processing levels,” Price said.

“I can tell you that it is a priority of the Secretary and of the Department to do everything we can to reduce that backlog and ultimately to reduce the wait times,” he said.

Currently, the visa appointment wait time at embassy and consulates in Hyderabad and other cities is as follows

Hyderabad

Visa typeAppointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days)Current appointment wait time in (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors994261
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors37331
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers36697
Interview Waiver Visitors228100
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors164
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 311230
Source: US Department of State

Delhi

Visa typeAppointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days)Current appointment wait time in (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors961786
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors29104
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers33773
Interview Waiver Visitors23314
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors290
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 29672
Source: US Department of State

Chennai

Visa typeAppointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days)Current appointment wait time in (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors948800
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors28104
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers365225
Interview Waiver Visitors1716
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors364
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 30264
Source: US Department of State

Kolkata

Visa typeAppointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days)Current appointment wait time in (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors904370
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors28104
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers312155
Interview Waiver Visitors175183
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors28104
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 293120
Source: US Department of State

Mumbai

Visa typeAppointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days)Current appointment wait time in (calendar days)
Interview Required Visitors999999
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors35104
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers37558
Interview Waiver Visitors297100
Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors7890
Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 29698
Source: US Department of State

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).

