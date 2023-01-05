Hyderabad: US visa appointment wait times dropped drastically

Hyderabad: US visa appointment wait times at consulates located in Hyderabad that were nearly 1000 calendar days in November have dropped drastically. The consulates in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the embassy in New Delhi also saw a drop in wait times.

At the Hyderabad consulate, the wait time for visitor visas has dropped from 994 to 261 calendar days whereas, at the New Delhi embassy, it dropped from 961 to 786 calendar days. The wait times at Chennai and Kolkata consulates for visitor visas have also come down from 948 to 800 and 904 to 370 calendar days respectively.

Though appointment wait time for visitor visas has dropped, the wait time for US student visas increased at all consulates and embassy in India.

Steps being taken to reduce wait times

Though the visa appointment wait times have gone down drastically when compared to wait times in November, attempts are being made to bring them down further.

To reduce the wait times, authorities are making more applicants eligible for interview waivers. Apart from it, dropbox cases are being sent abroad for adjudication.

Addressing the growing concern over the backlog of visa applications from countries like India, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Wednesday that he certainly understands the frustrations of those who have to wait for a long time.

“Visa processing is recovering faster than projected and over the coming year, we expect to reach pre-pandemic processing levels,” Price said.

“I can tell you that it is a priority of the Secretary and of the Department to do everything we can to reduce that backlog and ultimately to reduce the wait times,” he said.

Also Read Canada receives record number of new permanent residents

US visa appointment wait times at consulates in Hyderabad, other cities

Currently, the visa appointment wait time at embassy and consulates in Hyderabad and other cities is as follows

Hyderabad

Visa type Appointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days) Current appointment wait time in (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 994 261 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 37 331 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 366 97 Interview Waiver Visitors 228 100 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 1 64 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 311 230 Source: US Department of State

Delhi

Visa type Appointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days) Current appointment wait time in (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 961 786 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 29 104 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 337 73 Interview Waiver Visitors 233 14 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 2 90 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 296 72 Source: US Department of State

Chennai

Visa type Appointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days) Current appointment wait time in (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 948 800 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 28 104 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 365 225 Interview Waiver Visitors 171 6 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 3 64 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 302 64 Source: US Department of State

Kolkata

Visa type Appointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days) Current appointment wait time in (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 904 370 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 28 104 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 312 155 Interview Waiver Visitors 175 183 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 28 104 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 293 120 Source: US Department of State

Mumbai

Visa type Appointment wait time in November 2022 (calendar days) Current appointment wait time in (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 999 999 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 35 104 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 375 58 Interview Waiver Visitors 297 100 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 78 90 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 296 98 Source: US Department of State

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).