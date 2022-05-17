Hyderabad: USPC teachers to protest across the state on May 18

Hyderabad: The Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) declared that they will organise protest against indifferences of the state education department on May 18 at all district collectorates across the state.

The members of the USPC said that they are protesting against the indifference of the state education department in notifying in the schedule for teacher’s transfer and promotions. The teachers and students have been at a loss for the seven years on account of delays in promoting teachers.

Earlier, the education minister had assured that the process of transfers and promotions during the current summer holidays.

However, there are no signs of taking action on the issue even after half of summer holidays are over. The minister said that there were no hurdles in promotion of teachers as school assistants and headmasters in the wake of new presidential orders. The announcement of the schedule on transfers and promotions was delayed, Hans India reported.

The teachers demanded CM KCR to intervene and direct the department to notify the schedule. They also asked for immediate resolution of the problems relating to GO 317, including spousal and mutual transfers.

In the demand the also asked for the salaries on time first of every month, removal of delay in clearing the supplementary bills.