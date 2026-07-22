Hyderabad: Vasavi College student dies by suicide over harassment

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old BTech student from Vasavi Engineering College in Ibrahimbagh allegedly died by suicide following harassment from faculty and other students, local reports said.

The student, identified as V Shreya, was found hanging at her residence in Puppalguda on the intervening night of July 19 and 20. She reportedly left a two-page note saying that she was being “targeted” by the faculty after she was found using a mobile phone in an examination hall.

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“Even after being booked once, still no remorse — some people have no shame, some lives are like this and will never change,” a teacher allegedly remarked when Shreya went to write a different exam.

Even after she admitted her mistake, the faculty continued to humiliate her by making derogatory remarks, the note alleged. The faculty behaved rudely with her, and other students spread negative comments about her, the note added.

“I have heard a lot of negative thing from a lot of people from last 1-2 months, I have been receiving all the negativity from my classmates from last 9-10 months but I let those because I thought they were not mature enough but faculty talking this badly and personally I can’t take this anymore….There will be many people who feel happy that I am no more, rather than feeling sad,” the note reads.

Shreya said that she was unable to bear the harassment and apologised to her parents, brother and a faculty member, who she said was her only support.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.