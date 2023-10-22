Hyderabad: Video of man abusing electricity officials in Old City triggers row

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in the Old City of Hyderabad, a man was seen verbally abusing officials for disconnecting electricity due to non-payment of the bill.

The video of the incident, which was shared by Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad president (in charge) and prominent Gau Rakshak, Laddu Yadav, has stirred reactions from netizens.

In response to the video, one social media user wrote, “It’s evident that the Old City is not under the Telangana government but under the Owaisi brothers! Law and order exist on paper, not on the ground!”

Another user commented, “Commendable job by the AE, the way he handled a tense situation while defending his employee calmly. Hats off to him.”

After the video of the man abusing electricity officials went viral on social media, the Hyderabad police confirmed that the Mirchowk police had registered an FIR against the man under various sections of the Arms Act.