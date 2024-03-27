Hyderabad: Video of mob targeting man near Charminar goes viral; FIR registered

Hyderabad: A video of a mob targeting a man near Charminar in Hyderabad is circulating on social media.

Based on the video, a person named B. Rahul filed a complaint with the Charminar police.

In the complaint, Rahul brought to the police’s attention an incident that reportedly occurred a couple of days ago at Charminar.

A Case has been registered in @shocharminar PS (65/2024) and is under investigation. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 27, 2024

He mentioned, “A few people, probably local market workers, are seen assaulting and abusing a man and an infant child after asking for his name and upon finding he is a Hindu, traveling with his companion who is Muslim.”

Highlighting the fact that Charminar is a busy street with a majority of visitors from various parts of the country and the world, he mentioned, “Such shameful acts may damage the image of the city.”

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Further investigation is underway.