Video of Hyderabad man abusing Muslims goes viral; FIR registered

Hyderabad police have registered an FIR against a man who used filthy language against Muslims at SR Nagar X Road.

In the video, which was shared on X handle, the man, who appeared to be in an alcoholic condition, can be seen shouting and abusing the community standing in front of Satyam Theatre near Amogha Hotel, Ameerpet, SR Nagar.

After the video of the abusive words against Muslims went viral on WhatsApp, a complaint was filed at SR Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad.

In the complaint filed by the Sub-Inspector of Police of PS SR Nagar, it was mentioned, “I have seen a WhatsApp video which was going viral. The video shows that an unknown person was standing in the middle of the road in front of Satyam Theatre, near Amogha Hotel, and abusing the road passers in very abusive language, uttering words “Turka Lanja Kodakalara”. These abusive words targeted another religion, creating hatred among two religions. I have enquired about him at Amogha Hotel and came to know that on 22.03.2024 at about 00:00 hrs, the unknown person unnecessarily uttered abusive language in the middle of the road. His act created a nuisance in public, fear, and trouble to road passers and also created road obstruction. Hence, I request necessary action as per the law against the unknown person.”

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation.