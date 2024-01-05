Hyderabad: Video of official creates confusion over Praja Palana forms

Hyderabad: Confusion prevailed among the public about the Praja Palana application forms submission after a video asking people to resubmit their forms if incorrect application form was submitted.

An official, in video taken at Kishanbagh in Old City, is heard in the video telling people that the Praja Palana application form with “Safe Hands” inscribed on it is not the government-issued form and it is better the people resubmit on government issued form provided by local GHMC staff.

Soon after video went viral people started visiting the Praja Palana centres again to submit the forms. “In the beginning, the form was not available in English. Local xerox shop owners and Meeseva centres sold the Telugu to English translation copy for Rs 20 and we bought it,” said Mansoor Ali, a resident of Falaknuma.

On checking the forms, one doesn’t find any difference in the form except the caption on first page. “All required information furnished. Now for mistakes of administration we are put to hardship,” Shahnaz Begum, a housewife, complained.

The people have asked the government to extend the Praja Palana programme until Sunday so that the forms could be resubmitted.