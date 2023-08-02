Hyderabad: Vijay Kumar Saraswat appointed chairman of QETCI

Hyderabad: Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI), on Wednesday, announced that scientist and defence expert Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat has been appointed as the chairman of its board.

The appointment is aimed at bringing in strategic direction and support towards meeting the organization’s mission.

It will allow QETCI to further act as a catalyst which designs and implements strategic interventions in the Quantum Ecosystem in research, Innovation, Implementation and Impact

Sarawat was formerly the secretary of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Indian Minister of Defence.

His areas of specialisation include defence research in both basic and applied sciences as well as national supercomputing systems.

Sarawat is a member of NITI Aayog as well as co-chair for the Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee (PMSTIAC).