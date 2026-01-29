Hyderabad-Vijayawada bus meets with accident in Telangana

There were 26 passengers in the bus and three of them sustained minor injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th January 2026 11:56 am IST|   Updated: 29th January 2026 11:57 am IST
A bus hits median in Nalgonda
Hyderabad: A Telangana Road Transport Corporation(TGSRTC) bus heading from Hyderabad to Vijayawada met with an accident on Thursday, January 29, in Nalgonda district.

The accident occurred on a national highway in Kattanguru mandal, when the bus driver was reportedly speeding and lost control and crashed into a median. There were 26 passengers in the bus and three of them sustained minor injuries.

Following the accident, residents informed the police, who arrived at the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for a while as a crane was deployed to move the bus.

Previous accident

The accident in Nagarkurnool is the latest incident this month. Earlier, a school bus going from Hyderabad to Moinabad on Wednesday, January 28, overturned after hitting a divider near Mrugavani National Park, causing injuries to several students.

The bus reportedly belonged to the Hyderabad School of Excellence in Bandlaguda Jagir. According to Moinabad police, 16 of the 25 people present in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident.

They were shifted to Shadan hospital and have been discharged. Police said the accident was caused by overspeeding and have found no evidence of drinking and driving.

