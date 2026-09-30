Hyderabad-Vizag bus overturns in Suryapet, several injured

Hyderabad: Several passengers were injured after a private travels bus heading from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam lost control and overturned near Hussainabad in Suryapet district’s Mothey mandal in the early hours of Wednesday, September 30.

At least 10 people were reportedly injured in the accident on the national highway. Between 36 and 38 passengers were on board, according to preliminary information. The injured were rushed to the Suryapet Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Some of the passengers are said to have suffered serious injuries, including a woman whose condition is reportedly critical. Others sustained minor injuries.

The bus, operated by Maitri Travels and bearing the registration number NL01 B 5579, veered off the road and toppled. Police suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.

Police reached the spot, shifted the injured to hospital and registered a case. Investigation is under way.