Hyderabad voter list to shrink as Telangana SIR drops 27 lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad voter list is likely to shrink significantly during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to various reasons, including the removal of electors under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) category.

A report published in The Times of India quoted the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) as saying that around 27.7 lakh electors in the state have been identified under the ASDD category during the SIR.

1.38 lakh untraceable

According to the CEO, out of the ASDD categories, 1.38 lakh electors are either untraceable or absent. While 7.28 lakh have been found dead, 14.85 lakh have permanently shifted, and four lakh have been marked under the duplicate category as they are already enrolled in another constituency.

Meanwhile, the digitisation process in the Telangana SIR has reached 74.38 percent.

Also Read How to check SIR form submission status in Hyderabad

The digitisation percentage in Hyderabad is the lowest, while other districts, including Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy, have performed better.

In Hyderabad, 24,55,996 forms have been digitised out of the district’s 47,36,669 electors. The digitisation rate in the city has reached 51.85 percent.

Why Hyderabad voter list may shrink during SIR

As many electors in the city are natives of villages in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and even other states, most of them want to retain their names in their hometowns.

Those who have multiple voter IDs, accidentally or intentionally, are opting to keep their names in their native places instead of Hyderabad.

Moreover, as family members hardly fill Form 7 in the event of the death of a relative, many names remain under the dead category.

As the last date for the enumeration phase is August 3, the final figures related to the voter list in Hyderabad and other districts will become clear on August 10, when the draft list is published.