Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rainfall; IMD forecasts more downpour today

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad woke up to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. The rainfall started at around 5 am.

Due to the heavy rainfall, normal life was disrupted as many localities in the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams.

The highest rainfall i.e., 4.8 mm was witnessed at Shaikpet Mandal in Hyderabad.

Following is a list of Mandal-wise today’s rainfall:

Shaikpet (4.8 mm) Ameerpet (5.2 mm) Secunderabad (4.5 mm) Tirumalgiri (5.4 mm) Maredpally (4.1 mm) Musheerabad (4.1 mm) Amberpet (6.7 mm) Himayatnagar (6.0 mm) Nampally (6.3 mm) Khairatabad (5.9 mm) Asifnagar (6.9 mm) Golkonda (8.0 mm) Bahadurpura (9.1 mm) Bandlaguda (7.9 mm) Charminar (8.3 mm) Saidabad (6.4 mm)

IMD forecasts more rainfall in Hyderabad

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that the city will witness rainfall till August 12.

TSDPS also forecasted that Hyderabad will receive light to moderate rains till August 11. Many places in the state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weather department forecasted.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the GHMC area will be in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read Photos: Hyderabad receives heavy rainfall

Red alert for rainfall in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the IMD also predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

A high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai early this morning.