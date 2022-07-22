Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rainfall; Traffic police issues advisory

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Friday morning. The rainfall started in the early morning.

After witnessing heavy rainfall in the city, Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) issue advisory for the commuters.

As per the advisory, commuters are urged not to begin their travels immediately after rainfall ends as water logging is likely to result in traffic jams at various places in the city.

HTP also urged the commuters to wait for at least one before after rainfall ends. “This will allow rain water to drain out through the discharge outlets”, Traffic police mentioned.

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Hyderabad may receive more rainfall today

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad may receive more rainfall till July 25.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) also forecasted that the city will received rainfall. It also forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be in the range of 30-32 degree Celsius and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana too are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall till July 24.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the entire state will be in the range of 31-34 degree Celsius and 20-23 degrees Celsius respectively.