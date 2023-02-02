Hyderabad: Wakf property worth 500 crores in danger

Hyderabad: The silence of the Telangana Waqf Board on the ongoing occupation of property worth Rs 500 crore and sale of plots on the Wakf land admeasuring 90 acres is surprising. The developmental activities and allotment of house numbers by various departments, especially the Municipality, Water and Electricity are going on the land, despite the revenue department declaring these survey numbers as null and void.

Among the properties of The Telangana State Waqf Board within the limits of Hyderabad city, the most valuable property, which is included in survey number 1/99 and 96 in Balapur Mandal, is being destroyed under the supervision of a cabinet minister by removing the boards of the Waqf Board displayed on this land and rowdy sheeters are allegedly selling this property.

This valuable Wakf property within the limits of Badangpet Corporation is under Dargah Hazrat Baba Sharafuddin RH and in the united state of Andhra Pradesh, this property was handed over to the State Waqf Board and the then board had conducted a thorough survey of the land and displayed boards of waqf board on the property. After trying to level the precious property, now the sale of this precious property has been started.

Tahsildar of Balapur Mandal Mr. Janardhan Rao said that there is no dispute between the two survey numbers, but despite this, they are ready to take action on receiving complaints of attempts to sell these properties and possession on them, but no complaint has been received from the Waqf Board so far, he said.

Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman Mohammad Masihullah Khan said that all possible steps would be taken by the Wakf Board to secure any property and the authorities concerned would be drawn to prevent encroachment on the properties. Complaints have been received that more than 20 acres of land has been occupied and unauthorized crushers are being run in this valuable property, which is a total of 90 acres, and it is being said that some officials of the Waqf Board are also involved in this possession of the disputed lands.