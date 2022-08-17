Hyderabad: Water Board employees hold Tiranga bike rally

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, employees of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) organized a large-scale Tiranga bike rally on Wednesday.

HMWSSB MD Danakishore flagged off the rally at the head office in Khaitarabad. The rally went through Khairatabad, NTR Marg, Tank Bund and Necklace Road. More than a thousand Jalamandali employees participated in the bike rally, chanting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram,’ waving tri-coloured flags.

Women employees also enthusiastically participated in the bike rally. All levels of employees from workers to directors participated in the rally, said a press note from the water board.

A blood donation camp was also held at the HMWSSB head office in Khairatabad on Wednesday. More than a hundred Jalamandali employees participated and donated blood in this camp which was organized with the cooperation of Lions Club International. Later, MD Dana Kishore presented certificates to the employees who donated blood.