Hyderabad Water Board’s offer of interest waiver on pending bills extended

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has extended the deadline for a scheme that helps Hyderabad residents clear their outstanding water bills.

Previously set for October 31, the deadline has now been extended by one month to November 30.

Through the One-Time Settlement (OTS-2024) scheme, customers can settle their water bill arrears without paying any accumulated interest.

Over 70K users clear outstanding bills with Hyderabad Water Board

During October, about 70,300 users took advantage of the scheme to clear their dues, generating revenue of Rs 49 crore. By the end of the month, interest and penalties totaling Rs 17 crore were waived.

Under the scheme, a full waiver is available to customers who have not previously availed themselves of this benefit. For those who have, a 50 percent waiver on the remaining interest is still available.

Also Read New app to ease online payment of bills, says Hyderabad water board MD

Interest waivers based on officials’ authority

The amount of interest waived depends on the seniority of the Water Board official handling the account:

Managers can waive interest up to Rs 2,000.

Deputy General Managers can waive interest between Rs 2,001 and Rs 10,000.

General Managers can waive interest between Rs 10,001 and Rs 1,00,000.

Chief General Managers can waive interest exceeding Rs 1,00,000.

This one-time offer helps Hyderabad residents clear their water bill debts without additional financial burdens from interest accumulation.

For more details, visit the HMWS&SB website. Residents can also contact customer care by dialing 155313.