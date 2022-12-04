New app to ease online payment of bills: Hyderabad water board MD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will soon launch an updated version of its Citizens App, which, according to the water board, will be easier to use because it has been created to understand consumer needs, meet consumer expectations, and improve digital engagement.

The water board did not anticipate the popularity of the current app since it is seen as outdated and not user-friendly. User experience or interface was not taken into account when creating the current app; instead, functionality was prioritized. Although the water board has about 13 lakh customers, only 45,000 to 50,000 of those people use the current app.

Also Read Hyderabad surpasses Bengaluru to top list in office space absorption

The new software that is being built would include features that are tailored for users, according to HMWS&SB managing director M. Dana Kishore, who spoke to TNIE. The new app will decrease human involvement and promote digital payments made through mobile devices.

According to Kishore, it will also lower the number of clicks. Self-billing will be encouraged by the redesigned app, which will also be more customised. According to the water board MD, it will be available for download starting next month.