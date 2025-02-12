Hyderabad Water Board resolves sewage overflow at Lakdikapul, warns restaurants

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials said that efforts to de-silt clogged sewage lines in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul area have been completed.

The HMWSSB, in a statement, said that they have managed to prevent persistent sewage overflow in the Red Hills area of Lakdikapul, O&M division 4. The officials used a jetting machine for de-silting, without obstructing the sewage flow.

Meanwhile, the officials stressed that restaurants and other commercial buildings in the Lakdi Ka Pul area dumping solid waste into the lines leads to sewage lines blockage and overflowing quickly.

Hyderabad Water Board officials stated that de-silting works were recently carried out in Lakdikapul’s Red Hills locality, but the effects were short-lived as sewage overflowed again.

“People are dumping waste like plastic items, blankets, water bottles, and solid materials in manholes. At one stage, there were incidents of pillows and mattresses being removed from manholes,” the Hyderabad water board said.

“Hotels, offices, bakeries, food courts, owners of commercial buildings, and managers of multi-storey building complexes are connecting their sewage pipelines directly to the water board’s sewerage network, resulting in food and waste materials entering manholes. This problem is also due to the failure to construct silt chambers. As a result, the pressure on the sewage pipelines increases and they overflow,” sewage board officials added.

Officials warned that if anyone is found throwing garbage and waste in manholes, strict action will be taken against them.

Hyderabad water board’s drive to stop sewage overflow

The Hyderabad water board is conducting a 180-day-long special drive, aimed at constructing ‘Inkudu Gunthal,’ or water soak pits and also carrying efficient de-silting works. 2.18 lakh manholes have been completed through this drive in 21,095 divisions, and have reduced sewage overflow issues by 30 percent, the officials claimed.

The sewage board officials encourage citizens to build silt chambers in their areas, which will collect solid waste and ensure only sewage will flow into the manholes.

HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy ordered the officials to issue notices to citizens to construct silt chambers.