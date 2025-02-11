HMDA plan to rezone lake Hyderabad to residential area sparks row

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) move to convert parts of Gopi Cheruvu Lake, a notified water body, its full tank limits and its buffer zone, into a residential zone, has drawn sharp criticism.

Activists say that the move is illegal and is in contempt of Supreme Court orders.

Hyderabad-based activist Lubna Sarwath flagged a government memo, issued by the HMDA on January 10, inviting objections or suggestions regarding the proposal of re-designating parts of Gopi Cheruvu in Serilingamapally (Village & Mandal), Ranga Reddy District, and its buffer zone into a residential use zone.

In a letter Lubna Sarwath wrote to the metropolitan commissioner of the HMDA, stating that the act of issuing a notification seeking objections is making a mockery of the memo itself, as the HMDA has previously overlooked the objections presented by her regarding the proposal by HMDA on ‘Change of Land Use’ of the lake in Hyderabad.

“You, Mr Chairman, as Chairperson of Lake Protection Committee, to convert the notified water body and buffer zone to a residential zone are taking shelter in HMDA Act Sec. 15(1) that states that HMDA ‘may make such modifications as it may think fit and which in its opinion are necessary’, but ignoring that you are not empowered to override ‘any law in force or by the Government’,” said Sarwath.

She further added that the move to convert the water body into a residential zone is being done for an area that is already encroached on.

The activist has urged the HMDA to address the representation made by her and withdraw the notification to convert the notified water body into residential zones.