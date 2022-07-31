Hyderabad: Water Board to evaluate performance, audit private STPs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will conduct a performance evaluation and annual audit of private sewerage treatment plants (STPs) from August 1.

The water board will evaluate 680 to 690 private STPs established in gated communities and commercial complexes of the city, up till the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

In line with the state government’s directions, the auditing of private STPs will require payment of Rs 5000 per STP as user charges from the consumers. Consumers who have private STPs on their premises should register on the official website and pay Rs 5000 to the HMWSSB team that visits their premises to evaluate the STPs.

Failure to pay the user charges would result in the revocation of the 20 KL free water supply and disconnection of the water supply.

The evaluation comes as many STPs in the city release untreated water into the stormwater drains as repairs and maintenance are expensive.