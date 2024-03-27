Hyderabad: Water crisis grips Manikonda residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Manikonda are facing a severe water crisis, with skyrocketing prices for water tankers amid decreasing water resources.

Despite the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) offering the same quantity of water for a fraction of the cost, residents are forced to shell out exorbitant amounts for private tankers.

Complaints have arisen regarding the delayed delivery of HMWSSB water tankers, with residents alleging that bookings often result in a wait of two to three days before water is supplied. This delay exacerbates the already dire situation, leaving residents grappling with water scarcity.

In response, an HMWSSB official assured that efforts were underway to expedite tanker deliveries, with assurances that bookings made on Sundays would result in deliveries by Tuesday.

However, residents stress the urgency of increasing the number of tankers to meet the soaring demand. Private tanker operators, witnessing a surge in demand, report operating round the clock to fulfill orders, albeit at steep prices.

With concerns mounting over the impending summer months, residents fear worsening conditions and escalating costs.