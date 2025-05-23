Hyderabad: Water leaks from Cherlapally Railway Station roof amid rain

Hyderabad: The Cheralapally Railway Station is in the news once again after water dripped through its roof during rain in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 22.

This is the latest incident when chinks in the railway station roof have been exposed. A video shared on social media shows water seeping in through the roof as people walk up the stairs. Responding to the post on X, the railway ministry said that the matter has been escalated to the concerned authorities.

A user, Sai, questioned the infrastructure of the station, “One Rain and Rs 413 crore station turns into a waterpark.”

Keshav P said, “And Now it’s (T) Rain Station.”

Taking a dig a Prime Minister Modi, Big Fellow said, “This what happens when leadership is handed over to abnormal blood group. #Sindhoor”

On May 3, a part of the Cherlapalli Railway Station faced water leaks, collapsing ceiling panels after just 2.5 cm of rainfall and 15 kmph winds. According to reports, the iron sheets on the roof of the main gate were torn apart when winds and rain swept through the area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Upon receiving information about the damage, railway officials arrived at the site and immediately began repair work.

Cherlapally Railway Station

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 430 crore, the Cherlapally Railway Station Terminal features nine platforms, including four newly constructed high-level platforms.

The terminal is equipped with various facilities comparable to those found in airports, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all users. Key amenities include separate waiting areas for men and women, an executive lounge, cafeterias, and restaurants to cater to passengers’ needs.

With rapid urban development in the eastern parts of the city, including areas like LB Nagar and Uppal, the new terminal serves as a crucial hub for commuters.