Light rain damages Rs 450 cr Cherlapally Railway Terminal

Hyderabad: The Rs 450 crore Cherlapally Railway Terminal, inaugurated this January, faced water leaks and collapsing ceiling panels after just 2.5 cm of rainfall and 15 kmph winds on Saturday, May 3.

According to reports, the iron sheets on the roof of the main gate were torn apart when winds and rain swept through the area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Upon receiving information about the damage, railway officials arrived at the site and immediately began repair work.

Cherlapally Railway Station

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 430 crore, the Cherlapally Railway Station Terminal features nine platforms, including four newly constructed high-level platforms.

The terminal is equipped with various facilities comparable to those found in airports, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all users. Key amenities include separate waiting areas for men and women, an executive lounge, cafeterias, and restaurants to cater to passengers’ needs.

With rapid urban development in the eastern parts of the city, including areas like LB Nagar and Uppal, the new terminal serves as a crucial hub for commuters.







