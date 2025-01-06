Cherlapally Railway Station inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Cherlapally Railway Station in Hyderabad on Monday, January 6.

The Cherlapally Railway Station, a state-of-the-art facility that has been designed to alleviate congestion at Hyderabad’s existing railway stations, was officially integrated by PM Modi in the presence of BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, alongside various other projects.

Earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on December 28, 2024, it was postponed over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The central government had held a seven-day mourning for the veteran politician.

The inauguration of the station has reportedly been postponed a total of four times in the last two months.

This new terminal aims to reduce pressure on the city’s major stations—Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kacheguda—by providing enhanced services and modern amenities for passengers.

With the opening of this terminal, the city anticipates a significant improvement in rail travel efficiency and passenger comfort.

Nine platforms at Cherlapally Railway Station

Built at a cost of approximately Rs 430 crore, the Cherlapally Railway Station Terminal features nine platforms, including four newly constructed high-level platforms.

The terminal is equipped with various facilities comparable to those found in airports, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all users.

Key amenities include separate waiting areas for men and women, an executive lounge, cafeterias, and restaurants to cater to passengers’ needs.

To further enhance accessibility, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is reportedly working on widening approach roads and constructing new routes leading to the terminal.

In addition, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is coordinating bus services from various city depots to ensure smooth connectivity for passengers arriving from different parts of Hyderabad.

With rapid urban development in the eastern parts of the city, including areas like LB Nagar and Uppal, the new terminal will serve as a crucial hub for commuters.

Its strategic location near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will facilitate easier access for passengers travelling from suburban regions.