Hyderabad: Water stagnation on Ghansi Bazar road irks commuters

Hyderabad: Motorists commuting on the Ghansi Bazaar road behind the Quli Qutb Shah Stadium Road in the Old City of Hyderabad are facing problems due to accumulation of water on the road.

A cess pool of water has formed on the road in front of Palki Designer Studio for some days causing a lot of problems for the motorists. The vehicles wade through water to cross the road connecting High Court with Ghansi Bazaar localities.

“We are facing problems due to stagnated water on the road. The road under the water is uneven and many people are falling down while driving,” complained Mahesh Agarwal, a local resident.

Locals stated that the problem persisted since the civic authorities dug up the road for some works and the surface became uneven. “Due to the absence of a proper channel for the water to flow down their accumulation of the water. Unless a channel is created for water to flow down the problem will persist,” informed a local businessman from the Old City.

The problem aggravates when it rains and the road converts into a lake. “People avoid using the route for fear of falling down in the water,” said Hritesh, a local resident.

Locals also said they want authorities to immediately take up rectification works of the road so provide them a comfortable and safe ride.