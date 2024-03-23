Hyderabad water woes: HSWBB to provide water tankers at night

Hyderabad: In order to cope with the rising water demand in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced the supply of water tankers during nighttime.

According to a press release on Friday, special night shift officers will be deployed to monitor the supply of tankers. “With extra shifts, arrangements should be made to supply tankers for domestic needs during the day and for commercial purposes at night,” the press release stated.

The MA&UD chief secretary M Danakishore reviewed the summer activities and instructed officials to deploy additional staff. “With extra shifts, arrangements should be made to supply tankers for domestic needs during the day and for commercial purposes at night,” he said and dismissed that the city was facing water problems.

The official said that water will be provided in two shifts from 6 am to 10 pm. “More than 580 water tankers have been pressed into service,” he said.

Danakishore also said that the government has ensured no water woes for mosques, observing the holy month of Ramzan.