Hyderabad: WE Hub signs MoU with Australian digital marketing agency

Hyderabad: WE Hub, an incubator for women entrepreneurs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyber West Sign, to promote cross-border opportunities for startups in both countries.

The MoU signed with the Australian digital marketing agency on Sunday aims to help Australian startups break into the rapidly expanding Indian market and vice versa.

WE Hub is s state-run platform for women entrepreneurs set up by the state government to support women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, solutions and entities focusing on emerging areas in technology and allied sectors.

“Through this partnership, WE Hub and Cyber West Sign will provide startups with access to market insights, industry networks, and resources to help them navigate the challenges of expanding into new territories,” stated a press release.

CEO of WE Hub, Deepthi Ravula on the union said, “the collaboration is an excellent example of how we can leverage our respective strengths to create meaningful opportunities for startups in both countries.”

Knowledge-sharing and capacity-building through joint events, workshops, and mentoring sessions will further be facilitated by this collaboration.

“We are excited to partner with WE Hub and leverage their expertise in the Indian market to help Australian startups succeed in India,” said CEO of Cyber West Sign, Stephen Dawson.